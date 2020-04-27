All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:25 AM

567 Gilbert St

567 Gilbert St · No Longer Available
Location

567 Gilbert St, Columbus, OH 43205
Livingston Park North

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice half double three bedroom one bath recently renovated. New carpet, vinyl in kitchen and bath and paint throughout. Huge unfinished basement with washer dryer hook ups. Unit furnished with stove and refrigerator. Nice backyard for children to play and cookouts.
Close to highway and bus stops. Pet welcome with pet deposit and monthly fee.
Call to schedule a showing!
Application can be made online at www.parkerrealtyassociates.com
3 Bedroom 1 bath duplex with a full basement. Fully updated with new amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Gilbert St have any available units?
567 Gilbert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 567 Gilbert St have?
Some of 567 Gilbert St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 Gilbert St currently offering any rent specials?
567 Gilbert St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Gilbert St pet-friendly?
Yes, 567 Gilbert St is pet friendly.
Does 567 Gilbert St offer parking?
No, 567 Gilbert St does not offer parking.
Does 567 Gilbert St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 567 Gilbert St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Gilbert St have a pool?
No, 567 Gilbert St does not have a pool.
Does 567 Gilbert St have accessible units?
No, 567 Gilbert St does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Gilbert St have units with dishwashers?
No, 567 Gilbert St does not have units with dishwashers.
