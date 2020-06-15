5574 Viningbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Wow! The Vinings at Tuttle Crossing Two Bedroom Second Floor Dublin Condo For Rent. - The Vinings at Tuttle Crossing Condo For Rent in Dublin, OH. This end unit, 2nd story condo has MANY updates & modern finishes throughout.



The dark chocolate wide plank flooring is highlighted by white trim and doors. Vaulted great room w/gas fireplace is beautifully decorated. Plenty of dining space between the granite kitchen w/extra counter for bar stools and large, separate dining area. Stone backsplash too! Balcony off dining space is just the right size for grilling.



Two ceramic tiled masters with large walk in closets--1 w/garden tub, 1 w/shower. Deep garage also has a good size storage area. Pool, clubhouse for parties and a fitness center w/tanning bed too! Close to all kinds of shopping and easy access to freeways. NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.



Reserve This Property Today! Call us now at 614-859-5171 or visit www.VipRealtyHomes.com



(RLNE5342308)