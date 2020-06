Amenities

dishwasher pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Available for lease early August. This second-floor condo at Hawthorne Lakes includes Two-Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms, and all electric appliances. The unit is in close proximity to an abundance of shopping and restaurants on Hilliard-Rome Rd. Nearby freeway access allows one to get almost anywhere in the city quickly. Easy commute to Downtown or OSU. Pool access is a plus for the summer.