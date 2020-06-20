All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5549 Bow Falls Boulevard
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:39 PM

5549 Bow Falls Boulevard

5549 Bow Falls Boulevard · (614) 808-8565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Tuttle West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5549 Bow Falls Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful two story condo in the Falls of Hayden Run Community! Views of the community pond and green space right out your window! Open concept downstairs with spacious living room and eat-in kitchen with a generous amount of counter space. A finished basement with family room, 1/2 bath and laundry! Private back patio for entertaining that leads to parking. This development has lots of amenities available to include a fitness center bike/walking paths, community pool, and the "Goat" bar/restaurant. Washer and dryer is included. 2 parking spots. Entire house will be freshly painted before move in with agreeable gray color.

1 year lease minimum. Long term lease would be preferred. $40 per adult application fee and $100 holding fee due at time of application. $1,295 security deposit due 48 hours after approved application.

Sorry, no pets! No smoking!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard have any available units?
5549 Bow Falls Boulevard has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard have?
Some of 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5549 Bow Falls Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5549 Bow Falls Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity