5549 Bow Falls Boulevard

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool

Beautiful two story condo in the Falls of Hayden Run Community! Views of the community pond and green space right out your window! Open concept downstairs with spacious living room and eat-in kitchen with a generous amount of counter space. A finished basement with family room, 1/2 bath and laundry! Private back patio for entertaining that leads to parking. This development has lots of amenities available to include a fitness center bike/walking paths, community pool, and the "Goat" bar/restaurant. Washer and dryer is included. 2 parking spots. Entire house will be freshly painted before move in with agreeable gray color.



1 year lease minimum. Long term lease would be preferred. $40 per adult application fee and $100 holding fee due at time of application. $1,295 security deposit due 48 hours after approved application.



Sorry, no pets! No smoking!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.