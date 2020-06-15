5494 Glendalough St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

At over 1,500 square feet, this move-in ready home maximizes every inch of it’s available room to offer you the most versatile and functional storage & living space possible. From the moment you arrive you’ll fall in love with the covered front porch, perfect for sipping a cup of coffee on the first thing every morning. Once inside, you’ll notice a light and bright interior with a floor plan ideal for easy entertaining and daily living alike. In addition to two other generously sized bedrooms, the spacious master bedroom features cathedral ceilings and plenty of room for much needed rest and relaxation. With a detached garage and several fantastic interior features this welcoming colonial is waiting for you to call it home. Schedule a tour today to see for yourself!