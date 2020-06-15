All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:45 PM

5494 Glendalough St

5494 Glendalough Street
Location

5494 Glendalough Street, Columbus, OH 43110
Shannon Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
At over 1,500 square feet, this move-in ready home maximizes every inch of it’s available room to offer you the most versatile and functional storage & living space possible. From the moment you arrive you’ll fall in love with the covered front porch, perfect for sipping a cup of coffee on the first thing every morning. Once inside, you’ll notice a light and bright interior with a floor plan ideal for easy entertaining and daily living alike. In addition to two other generously sized bedrooms, the spacious master bedroom features cathedral ceilings and plenty of room for much needed rest and relaxation. With a detached garage and several fantastic interior features this welcoming colonial is waiting for you to call it home. Schedule a tour today to see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5494 Glendalough St have any available units?
5494 Glendalough St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5494 Glendalough St have?
Some of 5494 Glendalough St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5494 Glendalough St currently offering any rent specials?
5494 Glendalough St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5494 Glendalough St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5494 Glendalough St is pet friendly.
Does 5494 Glendalough St offer parking?
Yes, 5494 Glendalough St offers parking.
Does 5494 Glendalough St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5494 Glendalough St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5494 Glendalough St have a pool?
No, 5494 Glendalough St does not have a pool.
Does 5494 Glendalough St have accessible units?
No, 5494 Glendalough St does not have accessible units.
Does 5494 Glendalough St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5494 Glendalough St does not have units with dishwashers.
