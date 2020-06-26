All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5127 Dalmeny Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5127 Dalmeny Ct
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

5127 Dalmeny Ct

5127 Dalmeny Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5127 Dalmeny Court, Columbus, OH 43220
Knolls West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Remodel at Bethel Colony II Village for Rent - End Unit
2 Bedrooms
1.5 Baths
New Wide Plank Java Hickory Flooring
New White Shaker Cabinets
Granite Finish Counter Tops
Patio
Decorative Fireplace
Finished Basement

Off Bethel Rd. Easy acces to 315

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

Renovation Near Completion... Hurry!
This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-570-1195

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3499167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Dalmeny Ct have any available units?
5127 Dalmeny Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5127 Dalmeny Ct have?
Some of 5127 Dalmeny Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5127 Dalmeny Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Dalmeny Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Dalmeny Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5127 Dalmeny Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5127 Dalmeny Ct offer parking?
No, 5127 Dalmeny Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5127 Dalmeny Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Dalmeny Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Dalmeny Ct have a pool?
No, 5127 Dalmeny Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Dalmeny Ct have accessible units?
No, 5127 Dalmeny Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Dalmeny Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5127 Dalmeny Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing