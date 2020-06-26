5127 Dalmeny Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Remodel at Bethel Colony II Village for Rent - End Unit

2 Bedrooms

1.5 Baths

New Wide Plank Java Hickory Flooring

New White Shaker Cabinets

Granite Finish Counter Tops

Patio

Decorative Fireplace

Finished Basement



Off Bethel Rd. Easy acces to 315



NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.



Renovation Near Completion... Hurry!

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!

Click this link below to see the rental application:

http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/



Call Today at 614-570-1195



http://VipRealtyHomes.com

http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3499167)