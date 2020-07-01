472 North Warren Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

This Valleyview 2 BR. 1BA ranch home has been totally remodeled. All new kitchen and bath, carpet and flooring. New stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher being installed. You will enjoy the enclosed front porch and the back patio this Summer. Washer/dryer hook up in the unfinished basement. There is a shed to store yard tools. Dog possible with approval and additional fees. No Section 8. NO SMOKING! Need three times the rent income and a minimum of 610 credit score for approval.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.