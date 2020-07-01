All apartments in Columbus
472 North Warren Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

472 North Warren Avenue

472 Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

472 Warren Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This Valleyview 2 BR. 1BA ranch home has been totally remodeled. All new kitchen and bath, carpet and flooring. New stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher being installed. You will enjoy the enclosed front porch and the back patio this Summer. Washer/dryer hook up in the unfinished basement. There is a shed to store yard tools. Dog possible with approval and additional fees. No Section 8. NO SMOKING! Need three times the rent income and a minimum of 610 credit score for approval.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 North Warren Avenue have any available units?
472 North Warren Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
