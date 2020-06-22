4618 Belfast Drive

Amenities

Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease ends March 5th!

This cozy 3 bed, 2 FULL bath home has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Be greeted by the extensive, beautiful living room that connects to a seriously spacious kitchen. No lack of counter or storage space here! Connected to the kitchen is the one car garage, large basement (with a fireplace!), and access to the outside.

On the other end of the home are a full bath, two bedrooms, plus the master suite with attached full bath. The partially fenced backyard has plenty of space for entertaining. Come see this home for yourself, today!



https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/



Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com

Phone: (614) 907-4805



Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.



Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.