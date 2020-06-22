All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4618 Belfast Drive

4618 Belfast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4618 Belfast Drive, Columbus, OH 43227
Leawood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease ends March 5th!
This cozy 3 bed, 2 FULL bath home has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Be greeted by the extensive, beautiful living room that connects to a seriously spacious kitchen. No lack of counter or storage space here! Connected to the kitchen is the one car garage, large basement (with a fireplace!), and access to the outside.
On the other end of the home are a full bath, two bedrooms, plus the master suite with attached full bath. The partially fenced backyard has plenty of space for entertaining. Come see this home for yourself, today!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 Belfast Drive have any available units?
4618 Belfast Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4618 Belfast Drive have?
Some of 4618 Belfast Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 Belfast Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4618 Belfast Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 Belfast Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4618 Belfast Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4618 Belfast Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4618 Belfast Drive offers parking.
Does 4618 Belfast Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4618 Belfast Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 Belfast Drive have a pool?
No, 4618 Belfast Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4618 Belfast Drive have accessible units?
No, 4618 Belfast Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 Belfast Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4618 Belfast Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
