Last updated November 6 2019 at 9:37 AM

4540 Desantis Ct

4540 Desantis Court · No Longer Available
Location

4540 Desantis Court, Columbus, OH 43214
Knolls-Thomas

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is an official sublease contract for the entire 1000+ sqft, 2b2b apartment. Current lease ends in June 2020. The apartment is on second floor, and all huge windows face south, therefore you will get tons of sunlight. Washer and dryer are in the unit, and gym fee is also included in the rent. The location is perfect, close to entrance of 315 and friendly markets on Henderson and Kenny are within walking distance.

2b2b in Madison park is super popular, and since its an old lease, you can not find a unit at this price anymore. We pay the $250 deposit and $350 pet deposit if you would like to take the lease. You can switch to any new unit after living here for 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Desantis Ct have any available units?
4540 Desantis Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4540 Desantis Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Desantis Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Desantis Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 Desantis Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4540 Desantis Ct offer parking?
No, 4540 Desantis Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4540 Desantis Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 Desantis Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Desantis Ct have a pool?
No, 4540 Desantis Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4540 Desantis Ct have accessible units?
No, 4540 Desantis Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Desantis Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 Desantis Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4540 Desantis Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4540 Desantis Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
