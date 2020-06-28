4540 Desantis Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is an official sublease contract for the entire 1000+ sqft, 2b2b apartment. Current lease ends in June 2020. The apartment is on second floor, and all huge windows face south, therefore you will get tons of sunlight. Washer and dryer are in the unit, and gym fee is also included in the rent. The location is perfect, close to entrance of 315 and friendly markets on Henderson and Kenny are within walking distance.



2b2b in Madison park is super popular, and since its an old lease, you can not find a unit at this price anymore. We pay the $250 deposit and $350 pet deposit if you would like to take the lease. You can switch to any new unit after living here for 6 months.