454 South Lane Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious brick condo, built in 2003 in Schumacher Place/ German Village area. 2 large bedrooms, 2- 1/2 baths, 1660 sq ft, 1-car garage plus pad in front of garage for 1 off-street parking, fenced private patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining, huge basement with high ceilings could be finished. AC replaced in 2018, range, microwave carpet and kitchen backsplash in 2019. This condo has 10-ft high ceilings, custom cabinets, granite kitchen counters, bonus space off kitchen would make a perfect office space on one side and the other side fits a bistro table with chairs, 2nd- floor laundry, owner's bedroom has en-suite full bathroom, move-in condition. It's a short distance to Nationwide Children's Hospital and many popular restaurants.