Columbus, OH
454 South Lane Lane
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

454 South Lane Lane

454 South Lane · No Longer Available
Location

454 South Lane, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious brick condo, built in 2003 in Schumacher Place/ German Village area. 2 large bedrooms, 2- 1/2 baths, 1660 sq ft, 1-car garage plus pad in front of garage for 1 off-street parking, fenced private patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining, huge basement with high ceilings could be finished. AC replaced in 2018, range, microwave carpet and kitchen backsplash in 2019. This condo has 10-ft high ceilings, custom cabinets, granite kitchen counters, bonus space off kitchen would make a perfect office space on one side and the other side fits a bistro table with chairs, 2nd- floor laundry, owner's bedroom has en-suite full bathroom, move-in condition. It's a short distance to Nationwide Children's Hospital and many popular restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 South Lane Lane have any available units?
454 South Lane Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 454 South Lane Lane have?
Some of 454 South Lane Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 South Lane Lane currently offering any rent specials?
454 South Lane Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 South Lane Lane pet-friendly?
No, 454 South Lane Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 454 South Lane Lane offer parking?
Yes, 454 South Lane Lane offers parking.
Does 454 South Lane Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 South Lane Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 South Lane Lane have a pool?
No, 454 South Lane Lane does not have a pool.
Does 454 South Lane Lane have accessible units?
No, 454 South Lane Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 454 South Lane Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 South Lane Lane has units with dishwashers.
