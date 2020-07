Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Single family ranch with full finished basement offering a 2 car de-attached garage, fenced in backyard. Property incl 3 nice sized bedrooms, central a/c, sump pump, fully equipped kitchen with over the oven microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and electric range. Freshly painted interior , additional playroom for kids private area in lower level. Built-in bar for the adults to boot. ***first and last month rent required at signing.***DO NOT CALL REALTOR*** CALL SHOWING NUMBER