Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

452 E Royal Forest Blvd

452 Royal Forest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

452 Royal Forest Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
452 E Royal Forest Blvd Available 07/14/20 Clintonville 2 BR 1BA, fenced yard, garage. - This cute little 2 bedroom, 1 bath has wood floors throughout, an open living and dining room, a modern bathroom and kitchen, and modern colors throughout, Extra rooms in the basement and a large detached garage give lots of entertaining and storage space.

The garage parks a single car and has a separate air conditioned room with windows and a sliding glass door opening into the backyard. Privacy-fence, mature plantings, a large front porch and backyard brick patio invite outdoor time.

(RLNE4181525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 E Royal Forest Blvd have any available units?
452 E Royal Forest Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 E Royal Forest Blvd have?
Some of 452 E Royal Forest Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 E Royal Forest Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
452 E Royal Forest Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 E Royal Forest Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 452 E Royal Forest Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 452 E Royal Forest Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 452 E Royal Forest Blvd offers parking.
Does 452 E Royal Forest Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 E Royal Forest Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 E Royal Forest Blvd have a pool?
No, 452 E Royal Forest Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 452 E Royal Forest Blvd have accessible units?
No, 452 E Royal Forest Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 452 E Royal Forest Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 E Royal Forest Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

