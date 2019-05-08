All apartments in Columbus
4378 Culburn Park Dr.

4378 Culburn Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4378 Culburn Park Drive, Columbus, OH 43123
Holt-Alkire

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4378 Culburn Park Dr. Available 05/02/20 Grove City in Holt Park For Rent - 3 Bedrooms
2.5 baths
Watch walk thru video here:
http://VipRentalHouses.com

Large Great room with gas fireplace
Formal dining room
ALL new carpet
New Flooring
New Kitchen Counter tops
Fresh paint
Bonus room over garage
Side load garage

Holt Park features community swimming pool, Park & beautiful ponds
Southwestern City Schools
NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-570-1195

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRentalHomes.com

(RLNE1987365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4378 Culburn Park Dr. have any available units?
4378 Culburn Park Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4378 Culburn Park Dr. have?
Some of 4378 Culburn Park Dr.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4378 Culburn Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4378 Culburn Park Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4378 Culburn Park Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4378 Culburn Park Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4378 Culburn Park Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4378 Culburn Park Dr. offers parking.
Does 4378 Culburn Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4378 Culburn Park Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4378 Culburn Park Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4378 Culburn Park Dr. has a pool.
Does 4378 Culburn Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4378 Culburn Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4378 Culburn Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4378 Culburn Park Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

