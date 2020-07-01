All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4120 Fox Glove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4120 Fox Glove Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

4120 Fox Glove Lane

4120 Fox Glove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4120 Fox Glove Lane, Columbus, OH 43230
Strawberry Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to Forest Edge Apartments. Where Service, Location and Affordability Meet! Your search stops here! Call Now! Located in a nice little corner of US 161 and I-270 Forest Edge is the perfect place. Easy access to major highways makes for an easy commute to work or play. Not far from Blendon Woods and not far from the a myriad of shopping and dining selections. Forest Edge is affordable and our service is second to none. Our residents love our location and they love being near Easton Shopping and food. Our friendly community welcomes you and our professional, knowledgeable staff can help you with all your apartment and moving needs. Don't wait another minute, call me now! I can't wait to show you your new home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Fox Glove Lane have any available units?
4120 Fox Glove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4120 Fox Glove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Fox Glove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Fox Glove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4120 Fox Glove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4120 Fox Glove Lane offer parking?
No, 4120 Fox Glove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4120 Fox Glove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Fox Glove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Fox Glove Lane have a pool?
No, 4120 Fox Glove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Fox Glove Lane have accessible units?
No, 4120 Fox Glove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Fox Glove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4120 Fox Glove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 Fox Glove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 Fox Glove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing