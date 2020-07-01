4120 Fox Glove Lane

Amenities

pet friendly

Welcome home to Forest Edge Apartments. Where Service, Location and Affordability Meet! Your search stops here! Call Now! Located in a nice little corner of US 161 and I-270 Forest Edge is the perfect place. Easy access to major highways makes for an easy commute to work or play. Not far from Blendon Woods and not far from the a myriad of shopping and dining selections. Forest Edge is affordable and our service is second to none. Our residents love our location and they love being near Easton Shopping and food. Our friendly community welcomes you and our professional, knowledgeable staff can help you with all your apartment and moving needs. Don't wait another minute, call me now! I can't wait to show you your new home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.