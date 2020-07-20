All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3914 Ivorton Road West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3914 Ivorton Road West
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:53 PM

3914 Ivorton Road West

3914 Ivorton Road West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3914 Ivorton Road West, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 Ivorton Road West have any available units?
3914 Ivorton Road West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3914 Ivorton Road West currently offering any rent specials?
3914 Ivorton Road West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 Ivorton Road West pet-friendly?
Yes, 3914 Ivorton Road West is pet friendly.
Does 3914 Ivorton Road West offer parking?
No, 3914 Ivorton Road West does not offer parking.
Does 3914 Ivorton Road West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3914 Ivorton Road West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 Ivorton Road West have a pool?
No, 3914 Ivorton Road West does not have a pool.
Does 3914 Ivorton Road West have accessible units?
No, 3914 Ivorton Road West does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 Ivorton Road West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3914 Ivorton Road West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3914 Ivorton Road West have units with air conditioning?
No, 3914 Ivorton Road West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing