387 St. Clair Ave, Col
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

387 St. Clair Ave, Col

387 Saint Clair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

387 Saint Clair Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Brownstones near downtown - Property Id: 103062

Beautiful Brownstones in the Historic King - Lincoln District. Just steps minutes away from the Historic St. Clair Hotel, the 670 freeway, Columbus State, CCAD,The Short North and Downtown. Recently remodeled 3 br, 1 ba with new floor's, new bath, new kitchen appliances and fixtures. Features private front and back entrances. Great for students and working professionals.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103062
Property Id 103062

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5382227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 St. Clair Ave, Col have any available units?
387 St. Clair Ave, Col doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 387 St. Clair Ave, Col have?
Some of 387 St. Clair Ave, Col's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 387 St. Clair Ave, Col currently offering any rent specials?
387 St. Clair Ave, Col is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 St. Clair Ave, Col pet-friendly?
No, 387 St. Clair Ave, Col is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 387 St. Clair Ave, Col offer parking?
No, 387 St. Clair Ave, Col does not offer parking.
Does 387 St. Clair Ave, Col have units with washers and dryers?
No, 387 St. Clair Ave, Col does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 St. Clair Ave, Col have a pool?
No, 387 St. Clair Ave, Col does not have a pool.
Does 387 St. Clair Ave, Col have accessible units?
No, 387 St. Clair Ave, Col does not have accessible units.
Does 387 St. Clair Ave, Col have units with dishwashers?
No, 387 St. Clair Ave, Col does not have units with dishwashers.
