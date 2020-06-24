387 St. Clair Ave, Col

Amenities

Beautiful Brownstones in the Historic King - Lincoln District. Just steps minutes away from the Historic St. Clair Hotel, the 670 freeway, Columbus State, CCAD,The Short North and Downtown. Recently remodeled 3 br, 1 ba with new floor's, new bath, new kitchen appliances and fixtures. Features private front and back entrances. Great for students and working professionals.

No Pets Allowed



