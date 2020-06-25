All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

3476 Homestead Drive

3476 Homestead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3476 Homestead Drive, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Cute 3 Bedroom and 1 Bath Ranch Home For Rent - This 3 bedroom ranch is close to schools, fenced yard. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Kitchen Appliances include dishwasher. So cute. Won't Last. Newer Paint and Carpet. $900/moth plus $900 deposit. Driveway for off street parking. Call our office at 614-505-5808 for a private showing.

Tenant pays for gas, electric, water/sewer, and all lawn care and landscaping. We do not accept Section 8. We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income.

$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.

(RLNE5828622)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
