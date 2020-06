Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2bedroom douplex for rent - Welcome to 3339 Homecroft, this is a two bedroom, one bathroom douplex that is currently ready for move in. It does have a basement! Fenced in back yard. The home has a driveway for off-street parking. Refinished hardwood flooring. Renting for $850.00.



Call Bailey for a showing today! 614-949-3624



-3x rent in monthly gross income

-No evictions in the past 5 years

-No rent balances

-No section 8/ 3rd party pay

-No felonies

-Up to 2 pets under 35lbs.

-Full national credit & criminal background check



(RLNE5848985)