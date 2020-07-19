309 Tappan Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

ABOUT

Beautiful updated home just off Neil Ave and close to Goodale Park, Short North, OSU Medical Center, Arena District and Downtown. Brick 2-story home with tons of character, wood floors & trim, gas fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and solid surface counter tops. First floor half bath & laundry. Private, nicely landscaped, fenced back yard. 2-car garage and full basement for extra storage. Large owner's bedroom was originally 2 bedrooms and now has enough room for a home office.



FEATURES

- Close proximity to almost everything!

- Full basement

- Main level laundry

- Original charm and craftmanship

- Front Porch

- 2-Car Garage



LIVING SPACE

-Hardwood Flooring

- Full dining room

- Fireplace



KITCHEN

- SS appliances

- Solid surface counter tops

- Ample storage space

- Bar top and island



PET POLICY

- Negotiable



Section 8

- No



RENT

$2199/month



If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification



RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.



No Evictions in the last 3 years.



Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($2199 X 3 =~$6600) monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of

$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy as "additionally insured".



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.



If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.



SHOWING INFO: Please call/text listed agent with information regarding above rental criteria.



Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM



