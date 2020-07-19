All apartments in Columbus
309 Tappan Street

309 Tappan Street · (901) 484-9751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 Tappan Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,199

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
ABOUT
Beautiful updated home just off Neil Ave and close to Goodale Park, Short North, OSU Medical Center, Arena District and Downtown. Brick 2-story home with tons of character, wood floors & trim, gas fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and solid surface counter tops. First floor half bath & laundry. Private, nicely landscaped, fenced back yard. 2-car garage and full basement for extra storage. Large owner's bedroom was originally 2 bedrooms and now has enough room for a home office.

FEATURES
- Close proximity to almost everything!
- Full basement
- Main level laundry
- Original charm and craftmanship
- Front Porch
- 2-Car Garage

LIVING SPACE
-Hardwood Flooring
- Full dining room
- Fireplace

KITCHEN
- SS appliances
- Solid surface counter tops
- Ample storage space
- Bar top and island

PET POLICY
- Negotiable

Section 8
- No

RENT
$2199/month

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.

No Evictions in the last 3 years.

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($2199 X 3 =~$6600) monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy as "additionally insured".

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

SHOWING INFO: Please call/text listed agent with information regarding above rental criteria.

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE
Beautiful updated home just off Neil Ave and close to Goodale Park, Short North, OSU Medical Center, Arena District and Downtown. Brick 2-story home' Tons of character, wood floors & trim, gas fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. First floor half bath & laundry. Private, nicely landscaped, fenced back yard. Newer 2-car garage. Large owner's bedroom was originally 2 bedrooms. Room enough for a home office also.

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$30.00 application fee per adult.

NO prior evictions!
NO Section 8!
Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.
Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. No Pitbulls or Pitbull mixes allowed!
IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Tappan Street have any available units?
309 Tappan Street has a unit available for $2,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Tappan Street have?
Some of 309 Tappan Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Tappan Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 Tappan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Tappan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Tappan Street is pet friendly.
Does 309 Tappan Street offer parking?
Yes, 309 Tappan Street offers parking.
Does 309 Tappan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Tappan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Tappan Street have a pool?
No, 309 Tappan Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 Tappan Street have accessible units?
No, 309 Tappan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Tappan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Tappan Street has units with dishwashers.
