All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2872 Ravine Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2872 Ravine Way
Last updated February 18 2020 at 9:44 AM

2872 Ravine Way

2872 Ravine Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2872 Ravine Way, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
I am looking for a small family or roommates to sublease my Dublin townhouse for 6 months (4/1/2020-10/31/2020) option to renew if desired. The cost of rent is $1199 and 1300 sq. ft. This unit includes 2 spacious bedrooms with private bathrooms and guest half bath on first floor. Townhouse is conveniently located off Sawmill road near stores and entertainment, as well as 1 mi. from I-270. Amenities Include: close proximity to newly refurbished swimming pool with sundeck and dog park, fitness center with free weights, business center, attached garage, large closets, washer/dryer, ceiling fans, patio with green area and wood burning fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2872 Ravine Way have any available units?
2872 Ravine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2872 Ravine Way have?
Some of 2872 Ravine Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2872 Ravine Way currently offering any rent specials?
2872 Ravine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2872 Ravine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2872 Ravine Way is pet friendly.
Does 2872 Ravine Way offer parking?
Yes, 2872 Ravine Way offers parking.
Does 2872 Ravine Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2872 Ravine Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2872 Ravine Way have a pool?
Yes, 2872 Ravine Way has a pool.
Does 2872 Ravine Way have accessible units?
No, 2872 Ravine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2872 Ravine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2872 Ravine Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing