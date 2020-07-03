2872 Ravine Way

Amenities

I am looking for a small family or roommates to sublease my Dublin townhouse for 6 months (4/1/2020-10/31/2020) option to renew if desired. The cost of rent is $1199 and 1300 sq. ft. This unit includes 2 spacious bedrooms with private bathrooms and guest half bath on first floor. Townhouse is conveniently located off Sawmill road near stores and entertainment, as well as 1 mi. from I-270. Amenities Include: close proximity to newly refurbished swimming pool with sundeck and dog park, fitness center with free weights, business center, attached garage, large closets, washer/dryer, ceiling fans, patio with green area and wood burning fireplace.