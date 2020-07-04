All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2816 Bannon Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2816 Bannon Ct
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

2816 Bannon Ct

2816 Bannon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Independence Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2816 Bannon Court, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Home in Groveport Madison Schools - Independence Village
Large Bi Level Home Groveport Madison Schools
Updated Kitchen
3 Bedrooms
1.5 Baths
Wide Plank Flooring
Lower Level Family Room
1 Car attached Garage
Large Deck
Big Back Yard

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-859-5171

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com

(RLNE5427411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Bannon Ct have any available units?
2816 Bannon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2816 Bannon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Bannon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Bannon Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2816 Bannon Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2816 Bannon Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2816 Bannon Ct offers parking.
Does 2816 Bannon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Bannon Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Bannon Ct have a pool?
No, 2816 Bannon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Bannon Ct have accessible units?
No, 2816 Bannon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Bannon Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 Bannon Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 Bannon Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2816 Bannon Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing