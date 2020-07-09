All apartments in Columbus
2720 Berber Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:36 PM

2720 Berber Street

2720 Berber Street · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Berber Street, Columbus, OH 43065
Summit View Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Great opportunity to be in Dublin Schools! This 4BR, 2.5BA home features laminate hardwood flooring on most of the main floor throughout the formal living, dining, kitchen and 1st floor laundry areas. The kitchen with granite counters and an island opens to a cozy family room with a gas fireplace and access to the large wooden deck in the fenced back yard, complete with a basketball court! The four spacious bedrooms upstairs includes a wonderful owner's suite, plus a second full bathroom. The very large unfinished basement offers great storage space. Summitview Park and Albert Chapman Elementary School is only 8 houses away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

