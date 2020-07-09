2720 Berber Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Great opportunity to be in Dublin Schools! This 4BR, 2.5BA home features laminate hardwood flooring on most of the main floor throughout the formal living, dining, kitchen and 1st floor laundry areas. The kitchen with granite counters and an island opens to a cozy family room with a gas fireplace and access to the large wooden deck in the fenced back yard, complete with a basketball court! The four spacious bedrooms upstairs includes a wonderful owner's suite, plus a second full bathroom. The very large unfinished basement offers great storage space. Summitview Park and Albert Chapman Elementary School is only 8 houses away!