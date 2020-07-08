All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
255 S 17th St Columbus Oh 43205-1732
255 S 17th St Columbus Oh 43205-1732

255 Seventeenth Street · No Longer Available
Location

255 Seventeenth Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
A cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood in Olde Town East. Great older home with a front parlor and a main living room. The kitchen has lot of cabinets and counter space. The adjoining dinette has ceramic tile floors. Half bath for convenience on the first floor. All of the bedrooms are generously sized and the master has some exposed brick for added charm. 2 big hall closets upstairs. Basement with washer and dryer and storage. The back yard is German Village style with lovely lush landscaping and a brick patio that leads to a 2 car garage. Exterior painting to be completed in the Spring. No smoking. Pets possible with approval and additional fee. This property is close to CCAD and Franklin University as well as the interstate. Restaurants and coffee shops within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

