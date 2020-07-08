255 S 17th St Columbus Oh 43205-1732

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

A cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood in Olde Town East. Great older home with a front parlor and a main living room. The kitchen has lot of cabinets and counter space. The adjoining dinette has ceramic tile floors. Half bath for convenience on the first floor. All of the bedrooms are generously sized and the master has some exposed brick for added charm. 2 big hall closets upstairs. Basement with washer and dryer and storage. The back yard is German Village style with lovely lush landscaping and a brick patio that leads to a 2 car garage. Exterior painting to be completed in the Spring. No smoking. Pets possible with approval and additional fee. This property is close to CCAD and Franklin University as well as the interstate. Restaurants and coffee shops within walking distance.