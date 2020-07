Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

249 E 16th Ave Available 07/23/20 Single Family 7 Bedroom House Central OSU Campus! - This huge brick house is perfect walking distance to OSU campus. Equipped with beautiful hardwood floors, large rooms, a remolded kitchen with a huge front porch! This house has 7 big bedrooms with a top floor suite making livable for 8 people and 3 bathrooms. Comes with a dishwasher and a full basement with FREE Washer and Dryer! Lots of parking for your car in the back!



(RLNE1923132)