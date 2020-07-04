Available 03/15/20 2408 Wyncourtney - Property Id: 205468
Rent to Own available. This is a 4 bedroom house located at a cul-de-sac with 2 and a half bath. Dublin School. Very convenience and close to everything. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205468 Property Id 205468
(RLNE5470417)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2408 Wyncourtney Ct have any available units?
2408 Wyncourtney Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Wyncourtney Ct have?
Some of 2408 Wyncourtney Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Wyncourtney Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Wyncourtney Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Wyncourtney Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 Wyncourtney Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2408 Wyncourtney Ct offer parking?
No, 2408 Wyncourtney Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2408 Wyncourtney Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Wyncourtney Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Wyncourtney Ct have a pool?
No, 2408 Wyncourtney Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Wyncourtney Ct have accessible units?
No, 2408 Wyncourtney Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Wyncourtney Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Wyncourtney Ct has units with dishwashers.
