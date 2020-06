Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

JUNE or JULY ~ Handsome 1 Bdrm, 1/2 bath off bdrm w/SEPARATE SHOWER BUILT INTO PRIVATE BASEMENT, Washer & Dryer provided in basement. Hardwood floors; Kitchen large enough for table area. Off-street parking area in back. Pets welcome- inquire about fees and policies.

No Section 8. No Prior Evictions.

Located in Old North Columbus, University District near OSU.



Call us directly (614) 917-0079...do NOT use Zillow-Trulia-Hotpads app to call...they record our calls without permission. www.katscoproperties.com



