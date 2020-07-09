227 E Blake Ave

Amenities
Available 08/05/20 4 bed on OSU Campus - Property Id: 233270
Available Fall 2020-2021 - 4 BR for AMAZING PRICE!
This beautiful, recently renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath property in the heart of north campus features hardwood flooring throughout, central A/C, fireplace, basement storage space, and an updated kitchen including a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. If you enjoy entertaining, this property is perfect as it offers a huge front porch and pet friendly backyard.
For more properties pls visit us at www.me-students.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233270
Property Id 233270
(RLNE5607111)