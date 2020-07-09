All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

227 E Blake Ave

227 East Blake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

227 East Blake Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/05/20 4 bed on OSU Campus - Property Id: 233270

Available Fall 2020-2021 - 4 BR for AMAZING PRICE!
This beautiful, recently renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath property in the heart of north campus features hardwood flooring throughout, central A/C, fireplace, basement storage space, and an updated kitchen including a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. If you enjoy entertaining, this property is perfect as it offers a huge front porch and pet friendly backyard.

Property Id 233270

(RLNE5607111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 E Blake Ave have any available units?
227 E Blake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 E Blake Ave have?
Some of 227 E Blake Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 E Blake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
227 E Blake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 E Blake Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 E Blake Ave is pet friendly.
Does 227 E Blake Ave offer parking?
No, 227 E Blake Ave does not offer parking.
Does 227 E Blake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 E Blake Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 E Blake Ave have a pool?
No, 227 E Blake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 227 E Blake Ave have accessible units?
No, 227 E Blake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 227 E Blake Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 E Blake Ave has units with dishwashers.

