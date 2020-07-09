227 E Blake Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/05/20 4 bed on OSU Campus - Property Id: 233270



Available Fall 2020-2021 - 4 BR for AMAZING PRICE!

This beautiful, recently renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath property in the heart of north campus features hardwood flooring throughout, central A/C, fireplace, basement storage space, and an updated kitchen including a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. If you enjoy entertaining, this property is perfect as it offers a huge front porch and pet friendly backyard.



