All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2220 Surreygate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2220 Surreygate Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

2220 Surreygate Drive

2220 Surreygate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2220 Surreygate Drive, Columbus, OH 43235
Summerwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom split level home, located in the Summerwood neighborhood of Columbus, feeds into the Worthington School District.

It is conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, and easy access to freeways.

This house features wood flooring through the living and dining rooms, an eat in kitchen, a finished lower level with a fireplace, and a partially finished basement.

There is one full bathroom on the second floor and one on the lower level.

The back yard is a good size and has a deck, great for enjoying a nice day outside!

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care. 
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Surreygate Drive have any available units?
2220 Surreygate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Surreygate Drive have?
Some of 2220 Surreygate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Surreygate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Surreygate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Surreygate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 Surreygate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2220 Surreygate Drive offer parking?
No, 2220 Surreygate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Surreygate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Surreygate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Surreygate Drive have a pool?
No, 2220 Surreygate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Surreygate Drive have accessible units?
No, 2220 Surreygate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Surreygate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Surreygate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St
Columbus, OH 43214
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing