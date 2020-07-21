2220 Surreygate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom split level home, located in the Summerwood neighborhood of Columbus, feeds into the Worthington School District.



It is conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, and easy access to freeways.



This house features wood flooring through the living and dining rooms, an eat in kitchen, a finished lower level with a fireplace, and a partially finished basement.



There is one full bathroom on the second floor and one on the lower level.



The back yard is a good size and has a deck, great for enjoying a nice day outside!



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.