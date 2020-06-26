2169 Smoky View Boulevard

Amenities

This beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom bi-level home is located in the Summit View Woods neighborhood and feeds into Worthington schools.



This home’s top level features a living room connected to a dining area and kitchen, a hallway which leads to 3 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The lower level features a large family room along with a full bathroom and a utility room for storage.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.



Application and leasing details can be found inside.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.