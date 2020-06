Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2086 Iuka Available 08/01/20 Huge House overlooking Iuka Ravine! Close to North OSU- Beautiful!!! - Huge six bedroom house overlooking the beautiful Iuka Ravine. Fully renovated kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, a dishwasher and gas range. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Massive living room with tons of natural lighting. Large fenced in patio overlooking the ravine. Truly a fabulous property inside and out.



(RLNE1857205)