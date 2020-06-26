All apartments in Columbus
208 E Thompkins St
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

208 E Thompkins St

208 East Tompkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

208 East Tompkins Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
208 E Thompins - Property Id: 119315

A Praceful S. Clintonville retreat! BE THE FIRST to live in this hot new renovation! Located Just south of Hudson St on an established, tree- lined street with schools and parks. All new kitchen with new cabinetry, granite countertops, new appliances (coming soon), and brushed brass fixtures. New bathroom with beautiful new tub/ shower combo, new vanity and toilet. Space for Stackable laundry available. Duplex unit with shared backyard and parking on and off street. Nice backyard with space for a small garden, cookouts and entertainment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119315
Property Id 119315

(RLNE4866061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 E Thompkins St have any available units?
208 E Thompkins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 E Thompkins St have?
Some of 208 E Thompkins St's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 E Thompkins St currently offering any rent specials?
208 E Thompkins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 E Thompkins St pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 E Thompkins St is pet friendly.
Does 208 E Thompkins St offer parking?
Yes, 208 E Thompkins St offers parking.
Does 208 E Thompkins St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 E Thompkins St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 E Thompkins St have a pool?
No, 208 E Thompkins St does not have a pool.
Does 208 E Thompkins St have accessible units?
No, 208 E Thompkins St does not have accessible units.
Does 208 E Thompkins St have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 E Thompkins St does not have units with dishwashers.
