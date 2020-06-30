All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2047 Grasmere Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2047 Grasmere Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 2:59 AM

2047 Grasmere Avenue

2047 Grasmere Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2047 Grasmere Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
>>>> MOVE IN READY!!!! --RENT: $705 DEPOSIT: $705 - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom DUPLEX

Hardwood Floors, basement, w/d hookups. Ask about our pet policy.

WALKING DISTANCE to bus stops, convenience stores, schools, & parks! Columbus City Schools

REQUIREMENTS:
Must have prior rental history,
No evictions in the past 3 years,
No violent criminal record or felonies,
Section 8 voucher OR at least $2100 in monthly income

We are looking for long term residents!

Contact Kelsey to set up a showing and/or visit our website to fill out an application. http://andersonhomes.managebuilding.com
2-unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 Grasmere Avenue have any available units?
2047 Grasmere Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2047 Grasmere Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2047 Grasmere Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 Grasmere Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2047 Grasmere Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2047 Grasmere Avenue offer parking?
No, 2047 Grasmere Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2047 Grasmere Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2047 Grasmere Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 Grasmere Avenue have a pool?
No, 2047 Grasmere Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2047 Grasmere Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2047 Grasmere Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 Grasmere Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2047 Grasmere Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2047 Grasmere Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2047 Grasmere Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing