Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

1971 Summit St Available 08/01/20 Great House On Summit, OSU Campus! - Great Location! This large brick home is where you want to be! Large front porch, full-sized living room with refinished hardwood floors and big bedrooms. First floor bedroom has refinished hardwood floors with a ceiling fan, mini blinds, and a large closet. Second floor has three large bedrooms with refinished hardwood floors, ceiling fans and mini blinds. The third floor is huge with a large walk in closet (easily sleeps two) with carpet. The entire home has updated storms and screens, two full baths, ceramic tiled kitchen with ample cabinets and counter space, and a pantry/second storage area off the rear door perfect for bikes and an extra fridge! Bonus room opposite the lower level bath/laundry room which is fully equipped with washer and dryer. Lots of storage in the full basement.



(RLNE1857219)