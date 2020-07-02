All apartments in Columbus
Location

1971 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1971 Summit St Available 08/01/20 Great House On Summit, OSU Campus! - Great Location! This large brick home is where you want to be! Large front porch, full-sized living room with refinished hardwood floors and big bedrooms. First floor bedroom has refinished hardwood floors with a ceiling fan, mini blinds, and a large closet. Second floor has three large bedrooms with refinished hardwood floors, ceiling fans and mini blinds. The third floor is huge with a large walk in closet (easily sleeps two) with carpet. The entire home has updated storms and screens, two full baths, ceramic tiled kitchen with ample cabinets and counter space, and a pantry/second storage area off the rear door perfect for bikes and an extra fridge! Bonus room opposite the lower level bath/laundry room which is fully equipped with washer and dryer. Lots of storage in the full basement.

OSU Campus

(RLNE1857219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1971 Summit St have any available units?
1971 Summit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1971 Summit St have?
Some of 1971 Summit St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1971 Summit St currently offering any rent specials?
1971 Summit St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1971 Summit St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1971 Summit St is pet friendly.
Does 1971 Summit St offer parking?
Yes, 1971 Summit St offers parking.
Does 1971 Summit St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1971 Summit St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1971 Summit St have a pool?
No, 1971 Summit St does not have a pool.
Does 1971 Summit St have accessible units?
No, 1971 Summit St does not have accessible units.
Does 1971 Summit St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1971 Summit St has units with dishwashers.

