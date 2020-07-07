1940 Elbert Dr

Amenities

Good location in Smokey Ridge, Powell. Worthington schools; 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms; New carpets; Central A/C& gas furnace in basement; Closet in each bedroom. Plenty of storage in house; W/D hookups; Two sheds in backyard; Tenants pay all the utilities. Non-smoke unit. Pet negotiable. No section 8. A good neighborhood to live in. Take this as your new home. Thanks!

