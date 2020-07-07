All apartments in Columbus
1940 Elbert Dr
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

1940 Elbert Dr

1940 Elbert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Elbert Drive, Columbus, OH 43065
Smoky Ridge Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
3BR/1.5BA in Worthington Schools - Property Id: 175294

Good location in Smokey Ridge, Powell. Worthington schools; 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms; New carpets; Central A/C& gas furnace in basement; Closet in each bedroom. Plenty of storage in house; W/D hookups; Two sheds in backyard; Tenants pay all the utilities. Non-smoke unit. Pet negotiable. No section 8. A good neighborhood to live in. Take this as your new home. Thanks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175294p
Property Id 175294

(RLNE5302226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

