1827 Canopy Lane

FOR RENT & AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. Completely updated & charming 2-story 3BR 2.5BA with a lot to offer! New floors in the entire house lead to the bright living room that carries through to the kitchen on the 1st floor. Eat-in kitchen & dining area is equipped with brand new stainless appliances & an abundance of cabinets. 1st floor laundry off kitchen. Half bathroom on 1st floor. The second floor has 3 good sized bedrooms, including a vaulted master with large walk-in closets. 2 Full bathroom upstairs. Nice private backyard with patio & 2 car garage and extra parking space. 2 mins to Ohio Dominican University, 7 mins to Easton, 6 mins to 670, 10 mins to CMH airport & very convenient to freeways and local amenities/shopping. NO BASEMENT. 2 YEAR OR MORE LEASE REQUIRED. NO SECTION 8. NO PETS