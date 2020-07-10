All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:36 AM

1827 Canopy Lane

1827 Canopy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Canopy Lane, Columbus, OH 43219
Brittany Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT & AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. Completely updated & charming 2-story 3BR 2.5BA with a lot to offer! New floors in the entire house lead to the bright living room that carries through to the kitchen on the 1st floor. Eat-in kitchen & dining area is equipped with brand new stainless appliances & an abundance of cabinets. 1st floor laundry off kitchen. Half bathroom on 1st floor. The second floor has 3 good sized bedrooms, including a vaulted master with large walk-in closets. 2 Full bathroom upstairs. Nice private backyard with patio & 2 car garage and extra parking space. 2 mins to Ohio Dominican University, 7 mins to Easton, 6 mins to 670, 10 mins to CMH airport & very convenient to freeways and local amenities/shopping. NO BASEMENT. 2 YEAR OR MORE LEASE REQUIRED. NO SECTION 8. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Canopy Lane have any available units?
1827 Canopy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 Canopy Lane have?
Some of 1827 Canopy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Canopy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Canopy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Canopy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1827 Canopy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1827 Canopy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1827 Canopy Lane offers parking.
Does 1827 Canopy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Canopy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Canopy Lane have a pool?
No, 1827 Canopy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Canopy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1827 Canopy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Canopy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 Canopy Lane has units with dishwashers.

