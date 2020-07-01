All apartments in Columbus
2024 Iuka Ave.

2024 Iuka Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2024 Iuka Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2024 Iuka Ave. - 1 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom apartment on Iuka Ravine Park - Very cute apartment with balcony overlooking the ravine. Laundry on premise and 1 parking space included.

(RLNE1932202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Iuka Ave. have any available units?
2024 Iuka Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 Iuka Ave. have?
Some of 2024 Iuka Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 Iuka Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Iuka Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Iuka Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2024 Iuka Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2024 Iuka Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2024 Iuka Ave. offers parking.
Does 2024 Iuka Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 Iuka Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Iuka Ave. have a pool?
No, 2024 Iuka Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Iuka Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2024 Iuka Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Iuka Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 Iuka Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

