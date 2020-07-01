Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2024 Iuka Ave.
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM
1 of 17
2024 Iuka Ave.
2024 Iuka Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2024 Iuka Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2024 Iuka Ave. - 1 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom apartment on Iuka Ravine Park - Very cute apartment with balcony overlooking the ravine. Laundry on premise and 1 parking space included.
(RLNE1932202)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2024 Iuka Ave. have any available units?
2024 Iuka Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2024 Iuka Ave. have?
Some of 2024 Iuka Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 2024 Iuka Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Iuka Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Iuka Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2024 Iuka Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2024 Iuka Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2024 Iuka Ave. offers parking.
Does 2024 Iuka Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 Iuka Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Iuka Ave. have a pool?
No, 2024 Iuka Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Iuka Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2024 Iuka Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Iuka Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 Iuka Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
