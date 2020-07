Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom HOUSE for rent! - Welcome to 1816 Lonsdale Rd. located in Columbus, Oh 43232. This is a 3 bedroom house with one bath renting for 1050 and it is ready for move in! Has a deck out back! FINISHED BASEMENT! Give Bailey a call today for a showing!



Bailey 614-949-3624



NO SECTION 8

NO EVICTIONS IN THE PAST FIVE YEARS



(RLNE5272643)