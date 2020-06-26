All apartments in Columbus
1815 Balsamridge Road

Location

1815 Balsamridge Road, Columbus, OH 43229
Northgate

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Balsamridge Road have any available units?
1815 Balsamridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1815 Balsamridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Balsamridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Balsamridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Balsamridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Balsamridge Road offer parking?
No, 1815 Balsamridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Balsamridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Balsamridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Balsamridge Road have a pool?
No, 1815 Balsamridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Balsamridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1815 Balsamridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Balsamridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Balsamridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Balsamridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 Balsamridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
