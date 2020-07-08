Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1775 Northwest Ct Unit I Available 07/10/20 1 bedroom - Grandview Area - This is a great garden style condo on the first floor. End unit with tons of windows, hardwood flooring, great sized bedroom, washer/dryer hookup, off street parking, water and heat included in the rent, shared yard space, and so much more!



Pets are accepted with a $250 pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee.

Video tour of this unit available at: https://youtu.be/G4K2LGBCX4s

Call or text our showing phone line with any questions at 614-207-5757



(RLNE3257381)