All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1775 Northwest Ct Unit I
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

1775 Northwest Ct Unit I

1775 Northwest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Tri-Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1775 Northwest Court, Columbus, OH 43212
Tri-Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1775 Northwest Ct Unit I Available 07/10/20 1 bedroom - Grandview Area - This is a great garden style condo on the first floor. End unit with tons of windows, hardwood flooring, great sized bedroom, washer/dryer hookup, off street parking, water and heat included in the rent, shared yard space, and so much more!

Pets are accepted with a $250 pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee.
Video tour of this unit available at: https://youtu.be/G4K2LGBCX4s
Call or text our showing phone line with any questions at 614-207-5757

(RLNE3257381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I have any available units?
1775 Northwest Ct Unit I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I have?
Some of 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I currently offering any rent specials?
1775 Northwest Ct Unit I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I pet-friendly?
Yes, 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I is pet friendly.
Does 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I offer parking?
Yes, 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I offers parking.
Does 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I have a pool?
No, 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I does not have a pool.
Does 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I have accessible units?
No, 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I have units with dishwashers?
No, 1775 Northwest Ct Unit I does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln
Columbus, OH 43026
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing