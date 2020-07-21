1739 Weather Stone Ln

Amenities
1739 Weather Stone Lane - Property Id: 226252
Rent $1700/month for 2 years
Rent $1750/month for 1 year
Showing starts from 03/06/2020. Take home Income has to be at least 3 time the rent.
Please call (484)643-2695
suitable for a small family/ young professionals with long term rental agreement.
Beautiful clean home with
3 moderate size bed rooms with 2 full bath and 2 car Garage and a large deck. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances. Energy efficient house. Everything is in the first floor including laundry room. No steps to take. Wheel Chair accessible.
Recently updated. All bed rooms have new carpet. Will be rented for the first time.
High ceiling with large windows enables natural lights to shine in every room.
Unique location. Easy access to I-270 and I-315. Close to school, parks, Library and shoppings.
Pets are welcome with additional rent and one time deposit.
Tenant pays for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226252
Property Id 226252
(RLNE5613324)