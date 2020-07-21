1739 Weather Stone Ln

Amenities

1739 Weather Stone Lane - Property Id: 226252



Rent $1700/month for 2 years

Rent $1750/month for 1 year



Showing starts from 03/06/2020. Take home Income has to be at least 3 time the rent.



Please call (484)643-2695



suitable for a small family/ young professionals with long term rental agreement.



Beautiful clean home with

3 moderate size bed rooms with 2 full bath and 2 car Garage and a large deck. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances. Energy efficient house. Everything is in the first floor including laundry room. No steps to take. Wheel Chair accessible.



Recently updated. All bed rooms have new carpet. Will be rented for the first time.



High ceiling with large windows enables natural lights to shine in every room.



Unique location. Easy access to I-270 and I-315. Close to school, parks, Library and shoppings.



Pets are welcome with additional rent and one time deposit.



Tenant pays for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.

