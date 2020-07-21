All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

1739 Weather Stone Ln

1739 Weather Stone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1739 Weather Stone Lane, Columbus, OH 43235
Worthington Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1739 Weather Stone Lane - Property Id: 226252

Rent $1700/month for 2 years
Rent $1750/month for 1 year

Showing starts from 03/06/2020. Take home Income has to be at least 3 time the rent.

Please call (484)643-2695

suitable for a small family/ young professionals with long term rental agreement.

Beautiful clean home with
3 moderate size bed rooms with 2 full bath and 2 car Garage and a large deck. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances. Energy efficient house. Everything is in the first floor including laundry room. No steps to take. Wheel Chair accessible.

Recently updated. All bed rooms have new carpet. Will be rented for the first time.

High ceiling with large windows enables natural lights to shine in every room.

Unique location. Easy access to I-270 and I-315. Close to school, parks, Library and shoppings.

Pets are welcome with additional rent and one time deposit.

Tenant pays for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226252
Property Id 226252

(RLNE5613324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 Weather Stone Ln have any available units?
1739 Weather Stone Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 Weather Stone Ln have?
Some of 1739 Weather Stone Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 Weather Stone Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1739 Weather Stone Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 Weather Stone Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1739 Weather Stone Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1739 Weather Stone Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1739 Weather Stone Ln offers parking.
Does 1739 Weather Stone Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1739 Weather Stone Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 Weather Stone Ln have a pool?
No, 1739 Weather Stone Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1739 Weather Stone Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 1739 Weather Stone Ln has accessible units.
Does 1739 Weather Stone Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1739 Weather Stone Ln has units with dishwashers.
