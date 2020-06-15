Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

165 E 12th Ave Available 07/31/20 HUGE 7 Bedroom House Just East of OSU Campus! - Located in the heart of central OSU campus. Massive house with updated kitchen and bathrooms. A sunroom and front porch will be great for socializing or relaxing. Plenty of off-street parking in the back. Just a block and a half from High Street- this place is very close to all your classes.



