165 East Twelfth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201 University
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
165 E 12th Ave Available 07/31/20 HUGE 7 Bedroom House Just East of OSU Campus! - Located in the heart of central OSU campus. Massive house with updated kitchen and bathrooms. A sunroom and front porch will be great for socializing or relaxing. Plenty of off-street parking in the back. Just a block and a half from High Street- this place is very close to all your classes.
(RLNE1857145)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 165 E 12th have any available units?
165 E 12th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 E 12th have?
Some of 165 E 12th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 E 12th currently offering any rent specials?
165 E 12th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 E 12th pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 E 12th is pet friendly.
Does 165 E 12th offer parking?
Yes, 165 E 12th offers parking.
Does 165 E 12th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 E 12th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 E 12th have a pool?
No, 165 E 12th does not have a pool.
Does 165 E 12th have accessible units?
No, 165 E 12th does not have accessible units.
Does 165 E 12th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 E 12th has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)