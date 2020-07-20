All apartments in Columbus
1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219

No Longer Available
Location

1637 E 26th Ave, Columbus, OH 43219
Argyle Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with updated kitchen and baths. New flooring throughout the entire home. Also has a large deck and fenced yard. The following appliances will be included in the lease (electric range, refrigerator and washer/dryer. The garage is not included in the lease.
Here are the general requirements for our rentals. We do not accept Section 8. 1. Verifiable Employment of 1 year or more or copy of offer letter from new employer if relocating. 2. Gross income of 2.5 times the monthly rent 3. No previous evictions in the past 5 years 4. Satisfactory criminal background check 5. Satisfactory Credit check 6. Prefers no pets. If there is a pet, it must be approved and there is an addition no refundable deposit of $250 7. Debt to income ratio of 66% or less (what's going out compared to what's coming in) 8. $50 application fee for all occupants 18+ regardless of who is on the lease 9. Valid government issued ID required with application. 10. No previous bankruptcy in last 7 years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 have any available units?
1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 have?
Some of 1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 currently offering any rent specials?
1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 is pet friendly.
Does 1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 offer parking?
Yes, 1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 offers parking.
Does 1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 have a pool?
No, 1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 does not have a pool.
Does 1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 have accessible units?
No, 1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219 does not have units with dishwashers.
