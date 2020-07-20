1637 East 26th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with updated kitchen and baths. New flooring throughout the entire home. Also has a large deck and fenced yard. The following appliances will be included in the lease (electric range, refrigerator and washer/dryer. The garage is not included in the lease.

Here are the general requirements for our rentals. We do not accept Section 8. 1. Verifiable Employment of 1 year or more or copy of offer letter from new employer if relocating. 2. Gross income of 2.5 times the monthly rent 3. No previous evictions in the past 5 years 4. Satisfactory criminal background check 5. Satisfactory Credit check 6. Prefers no pets. If there is a pet, it must be approved and there is an addition no refundable deposit of $250 7. Debt to income ratio of 66% or less (what's going out compared to what's coming in) 8. $50 application fee for all occupants 18+ regardless of who is on the lease 9. Valid government issued ID required with application. 10. No previous bankruptcy in last 7 years