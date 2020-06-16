All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1543 Presidential Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1543 Presidential Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

1543 Presidential Drive

1543 Presidential Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Tri-Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1543 Presidential Drive, Columbus, OH 43212
Tri-Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
dog park
air conditioning
pool table
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
Apartment for Sublease / Lease Contract Transfer - Move in july 24th

Base Rent - $1164 plus community bills ($70 avg.) includes cable and wifi.
$60 average electric, $20 average gas in summer and $70 average in winter
No wait list fee, guaranteed apartment.

Central heat/air, two entrances - coded front entrance, pet friendly apartment and community, dog run, weight room, tanning beds, indoor basketball court, swimming pool, grills, pool table, community restaurant/bar, COTA bus 3 and 31 stops outside apartment and Kroger directly across the street.

Feel free to ask any questions you may have. Open house available, just text me :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Presidential Drive have any available units?
1543 Presidential Drive has a unit available for $1,164 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 Presidential Drive have?
Some of 1543 Presidential Drive's amenities include gym, pool, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Presidential Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Presidential Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Presidential Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1543 Presidential Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1543 Presidential Drive offer parking?
No, 1543 Presidential Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1543 Presidential Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1543 Presidential Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Presidential Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1543 Presidential Drive has a pool.
Does 1543 Presidential Drive have accessible units?
No, 1543 Presidential Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Presidential Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1543 Presidential Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1543 Presidential Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity