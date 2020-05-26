All apartments in Columbus
1515 Wales Place

1515 Wales Place · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Wales Place, Columbus, OH 43123
Willow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Wales Place have any available units?
1515 Wales Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1515 Wales Place currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Wales Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Wales Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Wales Place is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Wales Place offer parking?
No, 1515 Wales Place does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Wales Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Wales Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Wales Place have a pool?
No, 1515 Wales Place does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Wales Place have accessible units?
No, 1515 Wales Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Wales Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Wales Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Wales Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Wales Place does not have units with air conditioning.

