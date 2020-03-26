Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

1418 N 4th St



Outstanding Weinland Park 3 bedroom or 5 bedroom! (extra spaces can be used as bedrooms!) Two units available August 1st in this beautiful historic duplex. Tons of space! 3 levels of living and plenty of updates throughout! Large bedrooms, kitchen with plenty of updates, and huge living & formal dining spaces. Parking in rear. Central air. Currently occupied, please do not knock!

