Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

1418 N 4th St

1418 North Fourth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1418 North Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Weinland Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1418 N 4th St - Property Id: 119380

Outstanding Weinland Park 3 bedroom or 5 bedroom! (extra spaces can be used as bedrooms!) Two units available August 1st in this beautiful historic duplex. Tons of space! 3 levels of living and plenty of updates throughout! Large bedrooms, kitchen with plenty of updates, and huge living & formal dining spaces. Parking in rear. Central air. Currently occupied, please do not knock!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119380
Property Id 119380

(RLNE4865841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 N 4th St have any available units?
1418 N 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 N 4th St have?
Some of 1418 N 4th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 N 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
1418 N 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 N 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 N 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 1418 N 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 1418 N 4th St offers parking.
Does 1418 N 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 N 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 N 4th St have a pool?
No, 1418 N 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 1418 N 4th St have accessible units?
No, 1418 N 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 N 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 N 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
