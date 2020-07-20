1340 King Ave 311

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 311 Available 07/25/19 1340-Studio - Property Id: 77872



Carpet

Air Conditioned

All New Flooring and Updated Appliances

Each Have a Living Area with Double Door Closet in Hallway and Full Bathroom

Kitchens have Full Size Electric Stoves, Frost-Free Refrigerators and Disposals

The Building has Tenant Exterior Locked Doors and Coin Operated Laundry Room

The Building Hallways are carpeted, with 24-Hour Lights, and are Cleaned Weekly.

Units are in a Great Location

Within Walking Distance of all Your Shopping and Bus Needs



Studios are $575/month

Only utility you pay is electric

Indoor Cat is Allowed with $20 Added to Monthly Rent and a $150 One Time Pet Fee

No Dogs are Allowed

Security Deposit is full month



Normal Lease One Year, Shorter Leases are Available for an Extra $50/month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77872

