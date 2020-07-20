1340 King Ave 311

Amenities
Unit 311 Available 07/25/19 1340-Studio - Property Id: 77872
Carpet
Air Conditioned
All New Flooring and Updated Appliances
Each Have a Living Area with Double Door Closet in Hallway and Full Bathroom
Kitchens have Full Size Electric Stoves, Frost-Free Refrigerators and Disposals
The Building has Tenant Exterior Locked Doors and Coin Operated Laundry Room
The Building Hallways are carpeted, with 24-Hour Lights, and are Cleaned Weekly.
Units are in a Great Location
Within Walking Distance of all Your Shopping and Bus Needs
Studios are $575/month
Only utility you pay is electric
Indoor Cat is Allowed with $20 Added to Monthly Rent and a $150 One Time Pet Fee
No Dogs are Allowed
Security Deposit is full month
Normal Lease One Year, Shorter Leases are Available for an Extra $50/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77872
