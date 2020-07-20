All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

1340 King Ave 311

1340 King Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1340 King Ave, Columbus, OH 43212
Tri-Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 311 Available 07/25/19 1340-Studio - Property Id: 77872

Carpet
Air Conditioned
All New Flooring and Updated Appliances
Each Have a Living Area with Double Door Closet in Hallway and Full Bathroom
Kitchens have Full Size Electric Stoves, Frost-Free Refrigerators and Disposals
The Building has Tenant Exterior Locked Doors and Coin Operated Laundry Room
The Building Hallways are carpeted, with 24-Hour Lights, and are Cleaned Weekly.
Units are in a Great Location
Within Walking Distance of all Your Shopping and Bus Needs

Studios are $575/month
Only utility you pay is electric
Indoor Cat is Allowed with $20 Added to Monthly Rent and a $150 One Time Pet Fee
No Dogs are Allowed
Security Deposit is full month

Normal Lease One Year, Shorter Leases are Available for an Extra $50/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77872
Property Id 77872

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4869799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 King Ave 311 have any available units?
1340 King Ave 311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 King Ave 311 have?
Some of 1340 King Ave 311's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 King Ave 311 currently offering any rent specials?
1340 King Ave 311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 King Ave 311 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 King Ave 311 is pet friendly.
Does 1340 King Ave 311 offer parking?
No, 1340 King Ave 311 does not offer parking.
Does 1340 King Ave 311 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 King Ave 311 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 King Ave 311 have a pool?
No, 1340 King Ave 311 does not have a pool.
Does 1340 King Ave 311 have accessible units?
No, 1340 King Ave 311 does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 King Ave 311 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 King Ave 311 does not have units with dishwashers.
