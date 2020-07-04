1302 Coe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute Three Bedroom Ranch with Central Air and Detached Two Car Garage - This lovely three bedroom ranch sits on a quiet street with a large back yard and a two car garage. This home features new flooring throughout, carpeted bedrooms and hard surface flooring in living spaces. Stay cool in the summer with central air and enjoy the large backyard space. This home truly has it all and will not last long, please call our office today to schedule a showing 614-505-5808.



New gas stove will be installed before move in.



