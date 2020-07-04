All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1302 Coe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1302 Coe Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:45 PM

1302 Coe Drive

1302 Coe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1302 Coe Drive, Columbus, OH 43207
Marion Franklin

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute Three Bedroom Ranch with Central Air and Detached Two Car Garage - This lovely three bedroom ranch sits on a quiet street with a large back yard and a two car garage. This home features new flooring throughout, carpeted bedrooms and hard surface flooring in living spaces. Stay cool in the summer with central air and enjoy the large backyard space. This home truly has it all and will not last long, please call our office today to schedule a showing 614-505-5808.

New gas stove will be installed before move in.

(RLNE5328294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Coe Drive have any available units?
1302 Coe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Coe Drive have?
Some of 1302 Coe Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Coe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Coe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Coe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Coe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Coe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Coe Drive offers parking.
Does 1302 Coe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Coe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Coe Drive have a pool?
No, 1302 Coe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Coe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1302 Coe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Coe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Coe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing