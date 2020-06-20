All apartments in Columbus
1181 Sanborn Place

Location

1181 Sanborn Place, Columbus, OH 43229
Devonshire

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Set in a residential neighborhood, away from the hustle and bustle, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome has been updated. As soon as you enter the front door, you are greeted by fantastic vinyl plank flooring that extends from the living room to the kitchen. The eat in kitchen has a white refrigerator and electric stove with abundant cabinet space and double well sink. The unfinished basement provides washer and dryer hookups as well as a wealth of storage space. Window mounted air conditioners are provided in the bedrooms, along with large closet space. The Sanborn Place community provides plenty of green space to enjoy, as well as reserved parking, for a great price!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Sanborn Place have any available units?
1181 Sanborn Place has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1181 Sanborn Place have?
Some of 1181 Sanborn Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 Sanborn Place currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Sanborn Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Sanborn Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1181 Sanborn Place is pet friendly.
Does 1181 Sanborn Place offer parking?
Yes, 1181 Sanborn Place does offer parking.
Does 1181 Sanborn Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1181 Sanborn Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Sanborn Place have a pool?
No, 1181 Sanborn Place does not have a pool.
Does 1181 Sanborn Place have accessible units?
No, 1181 Sanborn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Sanborn Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1181 Sanborn Place does not have units with dishwashers.
