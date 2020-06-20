1181 Sanborn Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Set in a residential neighborhood, away from the hustle and bustle, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome has been updated. As soon as you enter the front door, you are greeted by fantastic vinyl plank flooring that extends from the living room to the kitchen. The eat in kitchen has a white refrigerator and electric stove with abundant cabinet space and double well sink. The unfinished basement provides washer and dryer hookups as well as a wealth of storage space. Window mounted air conditioners are provided in the bedrooms, along with large closet space. The Sanborn Place community provides plenty of green space to enjoy, as well as reserved parking, for a great price!

