Columbus, OH
1134 S Kellner Rd
Last updated May 1 2019 at 10:53 PM

1134 S Kellner Rd

1134 S Kellner Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1134 S Kellner Rd, Columbus, OH 43227
Eastmoor

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love this peaceful, cozy cape cod in the South Eastmoor neighborhood. Single Family Home with four bedrooms and one bathroom. Spend your summer mornings in the back yard with a fresh cup of coffee and your winter evenings watching snow fall from the large picture windows. Situated in a community on the outskirts of Eastmoor/Bexley and just minutes from the Columbus airport, downtown and eastside amenities – this house offers everything needed to maintain a happy and comfortable lifestyle. Enjoy original hardwood floors throughout, renovated bathroom and freshly painted walls. Kitchen has updated countertops and cabinets. Won't last long!

****THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION, INTERIOR SHOWINGS NOT YET AVAILABLE****

Some of the perks that come with this home include:
* almost 1,000 square feet with an spacious floor plan
* Bright kitchen with recently updated appliances
* 4 Bedrooms with fresh paint
* 1 Bathroom with a new vanity
* Off-street parking for 2 cars
* Large fenced back yard
* Close to major highways of 70 and 670
* Columbus School District, East Community
* Fairmoor Elementary School
* Johnson Park Middle School
* Walnut Ridge High School

Security is 1-2 months' rent based on credit/income/references. Credit under 500 not accepted. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply.) We will check credit report/criminal & eviction history/references; verify employment and/or income (must be 3X Monthly Rent & verifiable.) Some HOA's also have fees.

Visit www.GreenMonkeyRentals.com to apply. Present Screening Criteria posted on website application.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Smoking: No Smoking

$30 application fee per adult over age 18
$1145 rent + renters insurance required
$1145 security deposit

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Visit www.GreenMonkeyRentals.com
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
Verify background questionnaire

Resident Criteria: full criteria available on www.GreenMonkeyRentals.com

Income qualify- the total household gross income from the most recent 30 days to be 3 times the homes monthly rent

Landlord Verification- the most recent landlord per applicant will need to complete a verification document reflecting zero debt owed, good payment history, and a notice to vacate needs to be submitted.

Credit Check- Each applicant will be screened for creditworthiness. Open bankruptcies, repossessions showing a debt, previous/current landlord debt, severe credit card debt, utility debt will result in denial. Medical and school debts will not negatively impact results.

Criminal Screening- Each applicant will be screened for criminal history. Sex offenders and most offenses Felons will be denied. There are time restrictions to some felony offenses. Multiple misdemeanors in the same offense will be denied as well. Please see www.GreenMonkeyRentals.com rental criteria for full details.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Pet friendly, two pets per home maximum. Weight restriction under 25 lbs only. Sorry, no Pit Bulls, Strafford Terriers, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrids, Akita, Doberman or Chows.

PET FEES: Non-refundable $200 pet fee. All applicants must complete pet screening at https://gmmanagement.petscreening.com/ Screening fee for pet owners: $20 for the first pet and $15 for each subsequent pet. $30 per month pet rent for approved animals, no restricted breeds.

RENTERS INSURANCE: If the resident does not supply evidence of renters insurance, the resident will be subscribed to the Resident Benefits Package for $20/month.

SECTION 8 & HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Accepted.

Housing Assistance Program Policy: Resident must meet screening criteria. Voucher must meet or exceed the stated Rent amount, match the same number of bedrooms of the property AND allow for an additional $200 for utility expenses at a minimum.

Home can be furnished upon request for an additional fee.e (could be owner provided)

SMOKING: No smoking

MOVE-IN FEE:
HOLD FEE:

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

More Information:

• Property Description Details •

AREA INFORMATION:
FLOORING:
GARAGE/PARKING :
*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:
PROPERTY TYPE:
UTILITIES INCLUDED:
YEAR BUILT:
YARD:

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: (Hold fees, Risk Mitigation Fee, Lease Admin Fee, Etc.)
Application Fee
...
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:
*LEASE DURATION:
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION:
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS:

*PROPERTY MANAGER:
*LEASING AGENT:

We encourage those with credit under 500, evicitions in their rental history, felonies, drug/violence judgments not to apply.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 S Kellner Rd have any available units?
1134 S Kellner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 S Kellner Rd have?
Some of 1134 S Kellner Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 S Kellner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1134 S Kellner Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 S Kellner Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1134 S Kellner Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1134 S Kellner Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1134 S Kellner Rd offers parking.
Does 1134 S Kellner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 S Kellner Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 S Kellner Rd have a pool?
No, 1134 S Kellner Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1134 S Kellner Rd have accessible units?
No, 1134 S Kellner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 S Kellner Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 S Kellner Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
