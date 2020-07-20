1134 S Kellner Rd

Amenities

You'll love this peaceful, cozy cape cod in the South Eastmoor neighborhood. Single Family Home with four bedrooms and one bathroom. Spend your summer mornings in the back yard with a fresh cup of coffee and your winter evenings watching snow fall from the large picture windows. Situated in a community on the outskirts of Eastmoor/Bexley and just minutes from the Columbus airport, downtown and eastside amenities – this house offers everything needed to maintain a happy and comfortable lifestyle. Enjoy original hardwood floors throughout, renovated bathroom and freshly painted walls. Kitchen has updated countertops and cabinets. Won't last long!



****THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION, INTERIOR SHOWINGS NOT YET AVAILABLE****



Some of the perks that come with this home include:

* almost 1,000 square feet with an spacious floor plan

* Bright kitchen with recently updated appliances

* 4 Bedrooms with fresh paint

* 1 Bathroom with a new vanity

* Off-street parking for 2 cars

* Large fenced back yard

* Close to major highways of 70 and 670

* Columbus School District, East Community

* Fairmoor Elementary School

* Johnson Park Middle School

* Walnut Ridge High School



Security is 1-2 months' rent based on credit/income/references. Credit under 500 not accepted. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply.) We will check credit report/criminal & eviction history/references; verify employment and/or income (must be 3X Monthly Rent & verifiable.) Some HOA's also have fees.



Visit www.GreenMonkeyRentals.com to apply. Present Screening Criteria posted on website application.



Frequently Asked Questions:



Smoking: No Smoking



$30 application fee per adult over age 18

$1145 rent + renters insurance required

$1145 security deposit



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Visit www.GreenMonkeyRentals.com

Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee

Verify background questionnaire



Resident Criteria: full criteria available on www.GreenMonkeyRentals.com



Income qualify- the total household gross income from the most recent 30 days to be 3 times the homes monthly rent



Landlord Verification- the most recent landlord per applicant will need to complete a verification document reflecting zero debt owed, good payment history, and a notice to vacate needs to be submitted.



Credit Check- Each applicant will be screened for creditworthiness. Open bankruptcies, repossessions showing a debt, previous/current landlord debt, severe credit card debt, utility debt will result in denial. Medical and school debts will not negatively impact results.



Criminal Screening- Each applicant will be screened for criminal history. Sex offenders and most offenses Felons will be denied. There are time restrictions to some felony offenses. Multiple misdemeanors in the same offense will be denied as well. Please see www.GreenMonkeyRentals.com rental criteria for full details.



PET RESTRICTIONS: Pet friendly, two pets per home maximum. Weight restriction under 25 lbs only. Sorry, no Pit Bulls, Strafford Terriers, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrids, Akita, Doberman or Chows.



PET FEES: Non-refundable $200 pet fee. All applicants must complete pet screening at https://gmmanagement.petscreening.com/ Screening fee for pet owners: $20 for the first pet and $15 for each subsequent pet. $30 per month pet rent for approved animals, no restricted breeds.



RENTERS INSURANCE: If the resident does not supply evidence of renters insurance, the resident will be subscribed to the Resident Benefits Package for $20/month.



SECTION 8 & HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Accepted.



Housing Assistance Program Policy: Resident must meet screening criteria. Voucher must meet or exceed the stated Rent amount, match the same number of bedrooms of the property AND allow for an additional $200 for utility expenses at a minimum.



Home can be furnished upon request for an additional fee.e (could be owner provided)



SMOKING: No smoking



MOVE-IN FEE:

HOLD FEE:



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Application Fee

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

We encourage those with credit under 500, evicitions in their rental history, felonies, drug/violence judgments not to apply.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*