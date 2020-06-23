All apartments in Columbus
1004 Fairwood Ave
1004 Fairwood Ave

1004 Fairwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Fairwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Driving Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9cf97490d6 ----
Three bedroom one bathroom duplex
Living room features a decorative fireplace.
Kitchen appliances included.
Bathroom features a claw foot tub.
Spacious bedrooms.
Hardwood floors throughout most of the property.
Washer dryer hookups located in the spacious unfinished basement which provides lots of storage space.
Two off street parking spots.

? Property Restrictions ?
Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No smoking.
Section 8 Policy: Section 8 is permitted.

? Property Description Details ?
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: Off street parking
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Washer Dryer Hookups
Property Type: Duplex
Utilities Included: None
Yard: None
A/C: None
Landscaping: Landlord responsibility

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ?
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

